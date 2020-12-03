Francis "Tank" Leroy Schrader, age 78, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a four-month courageous battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 20, 1942 in Logan, he was the son of the late George "Bud" Leroy and Nora Mae (Culbertson) Schrader.
Tank had worked as a shipping specialist for the former Selkirk Metalbestos in Logan where he served as union president for numerous years. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, having served as a C130 crew chief in Vietnam. Tank left the service in 1968, married the love of his life Mary in 1969, and built their family home in 1970, where he lived the remainder of his life.
He greatly enjoyed carpentry and construction work. He coached Eagles Little League baseball teams for over 40 years, having coached all three of his sons and four grandchildren as well as hundreds of other young ball players. He enjoyed many activities such as rabbit hunting, pool, golf, bowling, and construction jobs or building. He was a member of the American Legion, and lifetime member of the Logan Eagle's Lodge 2168.
Tank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Lou (Gillette) Schrader; three sons, Scott Lee (Michelle) Schrader of Logan, Mark Andrew (Samantha) Schrader of Logan, and Christopher Wayne (Lyndsey) Schrader of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Roger (Marla) Schrader of Wooster, Ohio and Larry (Sue Scott) Schrader of South Carolina.
Besides his parents, Tank was preceded in death by infant sister, Katherine Schrader, and some of his best buddies, Larry Heidlebaugh and Randy Hampton.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan with Joshua N. Martin officiating. Entombment will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Good Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio where a military service will take place conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at the funeral home.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
.