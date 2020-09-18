Frederic Walton Black, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his residence.
Born Jan. 16, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Day and Bertha Edith (Kahl) Black.
Fred retired from Logan Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 40 years, where he worked as a Senior Marketing Specialist. He served in the U.S. Army during the WWII era. Fred was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Logan, where he served as treasurer. He was a recipient of the Barton Holl Citizenship Award. Fred was a longtime volunteer at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center and would donate blood to the American Red Cross frequently. He was a member of the G&L Investment Club and served on the board of Hocking County Children Services. Fred was an avid water skier and will forever be known as a family man and beloved uncle
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Jean Ann (Prather) Black; two sons, T.J. (Lynette) Black of Lewis Center, Ohio and Jeff (Amy) Black of Logan; one daughter, Carol (Michael) Baird of Logan; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four nieces; and one nephew.
Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Sloan.
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio, with Father Seth T. Wymer officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery-Logan.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
For the continued health of our community masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Fred's family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 375 E. Main Street, Logan, Ohio 43138 or to FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com