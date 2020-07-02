Fredrick Earl Dougherty, 63, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 22, 1956 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of Nancy (Spackey) Dougherty. of Logan, Ohio. and the late Edward Earl Dougherty.
Fredrick retired from the Certified Oil Company. He was an avid golfer, bowler and NFL fan.
Fredrick is survived by two sons, Joseph Scott Dougherty. of Pickerington, Ohio. and Zachary Edward Dougherty. of Logan, Ohio; two brothers, Steven E. Dougherty. of Albany, Missouri, and John C. Dougherty, of Logan, Ohio; three sisters, Jacqualine Z. Dougherty, Pamela S. Crabtree and Lori L. Dougherty, all of Logan, Ohio.
Besides his father, Fredrick was preceded in death by grandparents, John C. and Winifred Dougherty; and nephew, Joseph Crabtree.
A private family graveside service will be held in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
