Gary Lee Schneck, 72, of New Straitsville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at The Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1947 in New Straitsville, Ohio, a son of the late LeRoy and Ruth Ann (Forester) Schneck.
Gary was a decorated United States Army Vietnam War Veteran, a retired employee of Lempco Industries in New Lexington, a member of the New Straitsville United Methodist Church, New Straitsville Masonic Lodge 484 F&AM, and the New Straitsville Public Library Board. Gary was an avid vegetable gardener (NOT FLOWERS), passionate about his sports and politics, and a chair holder in the Coffee Club.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Amber R. Schneck; his brother, Ralph Stobbs; good friend, Patty Lytle; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Twila June Messenger, Betty Cockrell and Jacqueline Sullivan; and his brother, Robert Schneck.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rodney Roger officiating.
Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery where graveside Military Honors will be given.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, with Masonic services being held at 8 p.m.
Memorials contribution may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020