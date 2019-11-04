|
Gary R. Hunt, 83, of Lancaster, died Nov. 1, 2019.
He was born to the late Forrest and Edna Darst Hunt on Dec. 7, 1935 in Pickaway County.
He retired from Anchor Hocking as a machinist. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
He is survived by his sons, Gary R. (Robin) Hunt Jr., Steven E. (Billie) Hunt; grandchildren, Gary R. (Melanie) Hunt III, Jerry L. Hunt, Ryan (Nadine) Hunt, Amanda (Tom) Hollis, Erin Hunt, Jonathon Hunt; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; stepmother, Dorothy Thurston; brothers, Chuck (Sue) Piper and Richard Hunt; half-sisters, Georgia (Bill) Barker and Vickie Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris J. Hunt; son, Jerry L. Hunt; stepfather, Ralph Piper; sister, Dora Mae Hunt; and brother, Lester Hunt.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6th at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019