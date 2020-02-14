|
|
Gary Roger Smith Sr., 76, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Dec. 15, 1943 in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late Reed Eldee and Waneda Petal (Woodrum) Smith.
Gary worked as a mold maker/machinist for the Stuck Mold Works Inc. in Lancaster, Ohio, before working for Lancaster Machining. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Gary enjoyed shooting, hunting squirrel, rabbit, deer, ducks and wild pigs. He could fix anything and enjoyed his machine shop in the basement of his home. Gary loved visiting the beauty of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Judy Alice (White) Smith; four sons, Gary "Roger" (Kim) Smith of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Brian Edward (Mendy) Smith of Logan, Ohio, Kevin Reed (Heather) Smith of Logan, Ohio, and Christopher Forrest Smith of New Straitsville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Trevor, Colt, Cody, Zach, Jena, Ashlee and Suri; eight great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Launa, Julius, Ryan, Noah, Jax, Jameson and Wren; one sister, Corena "Sue" (Mark) Lambert of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one brother, Elroy Smith; and one sister, Barbara Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastor Tim Poling officiating.
Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery, Albany, Ohio.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020