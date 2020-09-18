Gary W. Riedl 1933- 2020 Gary Riedl, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on September 15, 2020. Gary was born April 1, 1933 in Laramie, Wyoming to William and Orlena Riedl. He graduated from University Prep H.S. and earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Engineering Geology from the University of Wyoming. Gary was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, and an engineering geologist for the Wyoming Highway Department for 33 years, serving as the head of geology for five years.



Gary married Betty Good on August 28, 1955. He is survived by his wife Betty and their three children, Carrie (David) Chapman, Ken (Debbie) Riedl, and Nancy (Paul) Searcey. Gary is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matt (Alicia) and Ryan (Brittany) Chapman; Chris (Jessica), Bryan (Marge), Anthony, David, Kathy Riedl; and Nathan Searcey; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Adam Searcey, his parents and brother, Richard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store