George A. "Whitey" Staten, 68, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 13, 1951 in Columbus to the late Homer and Margaret (Murphy) Staten.

George was a veteran on the U.S. Marines and was a retired independent truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie (Amerine) Staten; children, Samantha Staten of Logan, Amie Staten of Lancaster, Susie Davis of Columbus, Zana Counterman of McConnelsville, and Brice Staten of Indiana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Maleiah Staten and Bre Nelson; sisters, Carolyn (Gene) Stevens, Joan Huffer, Jean Smyers, Gerra (Donald) Meadows and Betty Jo (Randy) Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with George's request, cremation has been completed.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, where the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Taylor Funeral Home, PO Box 176, Amanda, Ohio 43102 to assist the family with expenses.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019