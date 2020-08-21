George Eugene Blosser, 74, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 20th, 2020 at his residence.

George was born on March 31st, 1946 in Logan, Ohio, to the late George Edward and Verneda Blosser.

He proudly served in the United States Army as an officer and was an Army Ranger, seeing combat during the Vietnam War. George graduated from Logan High School and had received an Associate's Degree in finance from Hocking College. He had worked for many local banks throughout the years, along with working for Elder-Beerman for 17 years. Most recently he was a valuable employee at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. He was an avid golfer, making eight holes in one in his lifetime. He loved to ski and enjoyed watching all kinds of sports.

George is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen; daughter, Heather (Ted) Campbell of Arizona; step-daughter, Gina (Dustin) Knight; grandchildren, Lyvea and Mylah Campbell, and Spencer and Chloe Knight; sisters, Jody Hockman, Dottie Jean Ballard, and Debi (Mike) Oswald; brother-in-law, Gary (Myrna) Lunsford as well as many other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Chad Edwards; and brother-in-law, Ed Hockman.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.

A private family service will be held on Monday.

Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors.

A live-stream of the services will take place on the funeral home Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24th, 2020 with Pastor John Edwards officiating.







