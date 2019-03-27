Services Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home 204 West Main Street Logan , OH 43138 ( 740) 385-3535 Resources More Obituaries for George Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George E. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers George E. Cook of Starr, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on March 25, 2019.

George was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Hocking County, to Bertie and Thomas Cooke. He married Wanda Lucille Williams on Sept. 5, 1942. Wanda passed shortly before their 65th wedding anniversary.

George and Wanda had five children, Ronald Eugene Cook, George Robert (Cathy) Cooke, James Edward (Beth) Cooke of Fairfield County, Larry Eldon (Pennie) Cooke of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Judith K. (Edward) Goshe of Tiffin, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas (Starleen) Goshe of Rangely, Colorado, and their children, Chloe, Kiley, and Seth, Sonya (Matthew) McCarthy of Grove City, Ohio, and their children, Nora and Nathan, Jason (Sarah) Cooke of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their child, Bodhi, Ryan Cooke of Charlotte, North Carolina, Troy Cooke (deceased), Cody Cook; Dustin (Tina) Sanborn of Grove City Ohio, and their children Skyla and Mayci, Jarod Cook and Tanner Cook. He had 10 siblings and a half-brother, Viola, Eunice, Mabel, Edna, Elmira, Bernard, Calvin, Dale, Ed, Herman, and Johnny Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

George wore many hats including patriot, loving husband, supportive father, builder, scholar, gardener, musician, and sportsman.

As a patriot, he was a World War II veteran and saw combat in the Philippines and Japan and was also a cook in the Army. A WWII documentary on the History Channel shows two men climbing onto a carrier with guitars and backpacks on their backs. These two men were George and his best friend. The hardships that he endured were such that he would not even talk about the war until he was 76 years of age.

One hardship was seeing his best friend die in the war. George was one of the lucky soldiers that came home in one piece with only a few scars that remained with him for life. Before being drafted into the war, he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps working in places such as state parks and Hoover Dam.

George was a loving and supportive husband and father. He and Wanda took excellent care of their children and set good examples for them. The children were often told, "Treat others as you want to be treated," and "Always leave a place as good or better than you found it and absolutely no littering."

He worked every day while Wanda kept an immaculate home. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She made sure that her husband and children had well-balanced, healthy meals everyday, slept in clean fresh beds, and wore clean well-pressed clothes each day. George and Wanda always had time to help their children with homework.

When their daughter could not comprehend fractions like why was 1/8 larger than 1/16, George brought out a freshly baked chocolate cake with chocolate frosting (his daughter's favorite). Cutting the cake into eight pieces and then into 16 pieces and asking his daughter whether she wanted 1/8 size piece of cake or 1/16 size piece. His daughter immediately grasped fractions.

George was always a scholar and loved learning. If he needed to solve a problem he would research until he found the answer. He never had a chance to finish high school even though he did very well in school. As a young teenager he did dangerous work in the coal mine to help his family.

After getting back from the war, he was able to enroll in International Correspondence School and polish his skills as a builder. He would study late at night or early in the morning even though he worked a full-time job. He learned algebra, geometry, trigonometry, how to read and make blueprints, and architecture. He did graduate from the International Correspondence School with excellent marks.

The skills that he acquired from the International Correspondence School and working for other builders served him well. He built several homes in the area and did extensive remodeling, including his home with Wanda. They tore down an old house for the lumber and cut limestone for the chimney and the fireplace. They mixed their own plaster, which is still in tact today, and did all of their own interior work.

George and Wanda always had a large garden and preserved enough vegetables, fruits, jams, and jellies to last the whole year. He continued his love of gardening until his passing.

George and his sons enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips. George was an excellent musician and taught himself guitar and the harmonica and had a good singing voice. He helped entertain fellow soldiers while he was in the Army.

Mary Rowland was Dad's beloved companion during his later years. Since they were close in age they shared many of the same memories. George will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to a .

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries