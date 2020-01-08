|
|
George S. Saines, Dec. 4, 1929 - Jan. 5, 2020 - 90 years, one month, and one day.
George S. Saines died on Jan. 5, 2020 in Logan, Ohio, from complications from a heart attack.
He was born in Kane, Pennsylvania, son of Greek immigrants Helena and Stavros Saines, youngest of three sons.
He was educated in the public schools in Kane and worked as a self-employed photographer until being drafted into the US Army. He was very proud of his service as a combat motion-picture photographer for the Army in Korea in 1952.
Upon discharge in 1953, he enrolled at American University under the GI bill, eventually earning his PHD in organic chemistry from Penn State in 1961. He worked at Texaco Research Center in Beacon, New York, synthesizing lubricant additives and received numerous patents for his work.
In 1973, he bought Lubricant Packaging Company, and moved his family to Middletown, New York. He successfully grew that business until he sold it and retired in 1987.
He has been a devoted founder and generous member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Middletown, New York, where he was cantor and church leader. He participated in their prison ministry for over 30 years.
In his retirement years he had more time to work on his black-and white photography, showing his prints in local galleries. He had an eye for line and light, seeing the everyday world with an artist's focus. He helped us all to see the beauty in the ordinary.
For the past three years he has divided his time between winters in Logan, Ohio, and summers at the family "Lake House" at Twin Lakes, near Milford, Pennsylvania. He also spent time in Connecticut with daughter, Jennifer and family, where he took LLL classes and gathered yet another cohort of friends.
He married Helen Julia Renwick (1932-2007), from nearby St. Mary's, Pennsylvania, in 1955. They have four children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Steven James, (1958-), married Sherri Ann Babcock (Logan, Ohio). They have two children: George William, married to Rebecca Riemer, with two children: Gregory Riemer and Rose Josephine. Alexander David married Cassandra Kohrs in 2018.
Julie Margaret, (1960-2018), married Mitchel Meade. Their child, Alexis Marion, now lives in Brooklyn, New York. Walter William, child of her first marriage, married Michele Sefcik. They have two children, Walter William II and Savannah Florence.
Jennifer Ann (1962-), married to William (Vijay) Pinch in 1986, have two children, Pearse Saines and Helen Anita.
Penelope Helen, (1969-) married Ira Bickoff. They and their children, Leah Danielle and Miriam Anna, live in New Paltz, New York.
Two memorial services are scheduled. The first is this Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, at 1 p.m., 2 West Hunter St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Next week, a graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, New York 10941, followed by lunch and an informal memorial, location TBD. Friends and family are invited to attend either or both.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation to one of George's favorite charities: s (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) or International Orthodox Christian Charities (https://iocc.org/).
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020