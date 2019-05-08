Gerald B. "Posey" Flowers, age 90, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away May 7, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Gerald was born June 1, 1928 in Rockbridge, Ohio, to Ralph J. Flowers and Vergia (Pittman) Flowers. He was a 1945 graduate of Rockbridge High School; was an U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War; formerly worked at Godman Shoe Factory in Logan; and retired after 30-plus years from Kaiser Aluminum Company of Heath, Ohio. Gerald belonged to the Hocking County Historical Society; the Hocking and Fairfield Counties Genealogical Societies; and the Korean War Veterans Association.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Georgia A. Flowers of Rockbridge; children, Mike (Nan) Flowers of Logan, R. Scott (Jacinta) Flowers of Hayden, Colorado, Dan Flowers of Logan, Andy (Sophia) Flowers of Brighton, Michigan, and Sharon (Dan) Flowers of Lancaster; grandchildren, Whitney, Kalia, Danielle, Ryan, and Dakota; step-grandchildren, Charlie, Courtney, Jessica, Cody, Alex, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Jade, Alivia, Gabriel, and Josephine; sister, Berdena (John) Phillips of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, John, Howard, Leonard, and Lawrence Flowers; and sister, Gladys Flowers.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Jim Mathias and the Rev. John Williams officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio. A military graveside service will be held by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hocking County Historical Society, 64 N. Culver St. Logan, Ohio 43138 (memo: General Fund) or veterans organization of your choice.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net