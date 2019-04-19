Home

Gerald B. Rheinscheld Sr.

Gerald B. Rheinscheld Sr. Obituary
Gerald B. "Pete" Rheinscheld Sr., 94, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Hocking County, Ohio, passed away April 18, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted Living, Smyrna, Tennessee.
Gerald was born Oct. 10, 1924 in Hocking County, Ohio.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 57 years, Dorothy Primmer Rheinscheld.
Surviving are his five children, Cheryl (Ron) Richmond, Jerry (Diane) Rheinscheld, Pamela (Larry) Goss, Jim (Debbie) Rheinscheld and Kay (Thomas) Hart; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his second wife, Mary Primmer Rheinscheld.
He was a World War II Veteran, who retired from the US Air Force in 1963.
"My World War II duffel bag and I were cremated together and are on our last trip to heaven knows where. So, it is 'Cheerio' to all who might remember me."
Arrangements by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019
