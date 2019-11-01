|
Gerald J. Mundy, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster, Ohio.
Gerald was born May 9, 1934 in Hocking County, Ohio, to Edward N. Mundy and Catherine Mae Wright.
He was a member of the Kline Memorial United Methodist Church; member of the Bridge Builders Prison Ministry; and retired from Kiser Aluminum.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Mundy; children, Ed Mundy and Tony (Gala Bender) Mundy; grandchildren, Keith Mundy, Colby (Emily Klamforth) Mundy, Chantelle (Eli) Hacker, Erin Matheny, Britany Mundy, and Kaitlan DeLong; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, Harry, Harold, Charles, and his twin brother, Derald; and sisters, Lillian, Zela, and Katherine.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Kline Memorial United Methodist Church, Enterprise, Ohio with Pastor Michael Adkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made to Kline Memorial Elevator Fund 28996 Enterprise-Iles Road, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019