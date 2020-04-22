|
Gerald Lawrence Enderle, age 79, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Jan. 13, 1941 in Lockbourne, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thomas Aloysius and Ann May (Zitzke) Enderle.
Gerald was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the VFW in The Plains. He was a former journeyman mold maker and retired from Holophane Lighting in Newark, Ohio. Gerald was an avid Cleveland Browns fan that loved to fish, bowl, play horseshoe, cornhole, chess, and cards, especially euchre. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat with his family and friends.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis Elaine (Davis) Enderle; one daughter, Sherrie L. (James) McAuley of Logan; three sons, Richard A. (Andrea) Enderle of Logan, Gary L. (Judy) Enderle of Springfield, Ohio, and Bryon S. (Mardi) Enderle of Logan; four grandchildren, Samantha (Mark) Schrader, Brooke (Nathan) Ferguson, R.J. (Megan) Enderle, and Emma McAuley; four great-grandchildren; nine brothers, Donald (Mary), Douglas (Debbie), Russell (Donna), Alan, Steve, Glenn, Richard (Gina) Enderle, all of Logan, John (Nancy) Enderle of Lancaster, and Phillip Enderle of Pennsylvania; five sisters, Marlene (Ronald) Schultz and Judy Enderle of Westerville, Ohio, Janet (Ronald) Woods and Nancy Wharton, both of Florida, and Patricia Krieger of Lancaster; and two brothers-in-law, Jim (Diane) and Pete (Debbie) Davis.
Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Morgan Enderle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Roberts Funeral Home- Logan, followed by a military service conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
