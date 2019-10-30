|
|
Gerald L. Wade, age 88, of Bremen, died on Oct. 29, 2019 at the Pickering House.
He was born to the late Harley and Elizabeth Wall Wade on Oct. 19, 1931 in Lawrence County, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an elementary teacher in Glouster, Carroll, Bloom Carroll, Logan, and retired from Fairfield Union Schools. He loved sports and was a junior high boys basketball, baseball, and girls volleyball coach. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan A. Wade; children, Bettie Jo (John) Kennedy and Jerry Lee (Sally) Wade; grandchildren, Chris (Kelley) Kennedy, Kyle (Meredith) Kennedy, Lauren (Bryce) Thompson and Jillian Wade; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Andrew Kennedy; sister-in-law, Doris Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and Richard Wade.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, Nov. 4th, at 1 p.m. at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.
The Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will have military honors following the service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Family and friends may call from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a generous donation may be made to the FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019