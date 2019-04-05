Geraldine Mae Miller Castle, 73, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, from injuries sustained during a home invasion.

Born Nov. 21, 1945, in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of Wilbur Wilson Miller and Monta Catherine Grim Miller (Walnut Street, Logan, Ohio).

Gerri graduated from Logan High School in 1963. She attended Ohio Business College in Columbus, Ohio, and Edison State College in Piqua, Ohio. She was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Logan, Ohio, Piqua, Ohio, Clearwater, Florida, and Manhattan, New York.

She worked as an administrative assistant at Logan Church of the Nazarene and as an early childhood teacher at Piqua Church of the Nazarene. In the 1990s, she was honored to serve as the office manager for the Lambs Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, which housed two Off-Broadway theaters and a mission that served the homeless in Hell's Kitchen, New York.

Gerri is survived by her daughters, Robin Carol Castle Fountain, and Dee Anna Castle Brown (Eric); as well as nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and a multitude of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lois Anne Miller; and her beloved husband, Garrett Dee Castle.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Nov. 29, 2019, 4 p.m. at Lovely Lane Chapel, Epworth By The Sea, in St. Simons, Georgia. Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019