|
|
Glen Brown, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 29, 2019 at Logan Care Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Glen was born Nov. 1, 1930 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to Troy Brown and Estie (Webb) Brown.
He loved to hunt all kinds of game including deer, rabbit, coon, and squirrel and was a retired tree trimmer
Surviving are his wife, Crystal Brown of Logan; children, Estie Prater, Billy Dean Brown, Barbara Wolford, Kimberly Wenning, Glen Brown Jr., Troy Olen Brown, Jackie Cox, Kieth Cordle, Shawn Cordle, and Robby Cordle; grandchildren, Justin Todd Prater, Joe M. Link, Stacie M. Link, Christina Morgan, Anna M. Wenning, Jesse Brown, Traci Lynn Cowgill, Jordan Brown, Bailey Brown, Christina Huffines, Amber McCurry, Angela Conkey, and Jackie Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beverly Brown; and brother, Dennis Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Committal will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Buckeye Branch Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Calling hours will be observed at from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, and on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. to time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at:www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019