|
|
Early Christmas Eve morning, a Godly man met the Lord. His journey on earth took him to foreign lands serving his country and fellowmen. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a friend to all others, he always had a kind word or "Can I lend a hand."
He lived by the scripture "In all ways follow Him (God) and He shall direct thy path." Proverbs 3:6 - His path was painful towards the end but God knew that pain and gently took him Home on that early Christmas Eve morn.
Those that knew him will miss him immensely. He touched so many hearts. What a very Merry Christmas for Robby Robinson, as he sang with the angels in worship to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Harold Lee "Robby" Robinson, age 97 of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his daughter's home in Logan.
Born Aug. 6, 1922 in Chillicothe, Ohio, he was the son of the late James R. and Quinnie Ann (Meadows) Robinson.
Besides his parents, Robby was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jo "Jody" (Case) Robinson (2015); two brothers, James R. Robinson and Jack Robinson; and two sisters, Clarabelle Bachelor and Betty Postle.
Robby was a WWII veteran for the United States Army Air Corps, having obtained the rank of First Lieutenant and piloted a B-17 Bomber with a crew of nine on 35 missions over Germany. After his military service Robby went on to earn a bachelor's of science in chemical engineering from Ohio State University. Robby had worked for Union Carbide Corporation in Charleston, West Virginia, and other locations retiring after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Kline Memorial United Methodist Church, Ohio State University Alumni, Rotary, and the Kiwanis Club of Logan, where he served as a past president.
Robby is survived by four daughters, Suzanne Robinson of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Cynthia Robinson of South Charleston, West Virginia, Stephanie Robinson of Logan, Ohio, and Lisa Jo (Ernie) Robinson-Yezzi of Indianapolis, Indiana; six grandchildren, David Burkhart, Jody (Mike) Gardiner, Brett (Jamie) Nelson, Kelly (Mitch) Scott, Ryan (Danielle) Hunt, and Andrea (Adam) King; six great-grandchildren, Eli Nelson, Vivian and Jack Gardiner, Mara and Nora Hunt, and Dayton King; dear friend and caregiver, Dana Reinschell of Logan; and young friend, Jacob "JA" Hill.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Lake Logan Shelter across from the beach.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
The family suggests contribution may be made in Robby's memory to the Kline Memorial United Methodist Church Lift Fund- 28996 Enterprise Iles Road, Logan, Ohio 43138 or Columbus Honor Flight- 2233 North Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019