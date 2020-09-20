Harry Woods 1947- 2020 Harry Woods passed away August 31, 2020 in the presence of his family and friends. He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho on March 7, 1947 to Joseph B. and Hazel (Bell) Woods. Shortly after Harry's birth, they moved back to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Harry grew up and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School.



After college Harry worked in theatre positions at the University of Kansas and the University of Wyoming. Harry later worked as the Managing Director for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, an organization with which he spent much time throughout his life in both acting and directing. Past directing credits include Angels in America, Brigadoon, Love Letters, The Foreigner and Man of La Mancha. Harry also served several years as a judge for the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre State Drama Festival.



Harry completed his career as Director of the Crested Butte Mountain theatre in Colorado. Harry is survived by his sister, Elaine J. (Woods) Patterson and husband Willis of Riverton, Wyoming and his nephew Cody Patterson and wife Katie Fitzpatrick of Wamego, Kansas.



