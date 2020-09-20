1/1
Harry Woods
1947 - 2020
Harry Woods 1947- 2020 Harry Woods passed away August 31, 2020 in the presence of his family and friends. He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho on March 7, 1947 to Joseph B. and Hazel (Bell) Woods. Shortly after Harry's birth, they moved back to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Harry grew up and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School.

After college Harry worked in theatre positions at the University of Kansas and the University of Wyoming. Harry later worked as the Managing Director for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, an organization with which he spent much time throughout his life in both acting and directing. Past directing credits include Angels in America, Brigadoon, Love Letters, The Foreigner and Man of La Mancha. Harry also served several years as a judge for the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre State Drama Festival.

Harry completed his career as Director of the Crested Butte Mountain theatre in Colorado. Harry is survived by his sister, Elaine J. (Woods) Patterson and husband Willis of Riverton, Wyoming and his nephew Cody Patterson and wife Katie Fitzpatrick of Wamego, Kansas.

Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego
4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
785-456-2233
September 19, 2020
Harry was a very good man. I had the pleasure of knowing, working for and performing with him. I will miss him and have great memories of him. Condolences to his family and friends.
Omar Parks
Friend
September 8, 2020
Harry was one of the best men I've known. Harry and I worked together, he was my boss, when I was in Graduate School at the University of Kansas. We spent many hours working events together, selling tickets, and of course, laughing. Has was not only a mentor, but he was a dear, dear friend. I am saddened by his passing, and feel his absence on this planet. Just knowing he was here, made life a little more bearable during the hard times. I love you Harry and I thank you.
Blaine Mero
Friend
September 7, 2020
Harry was a very dear friend. A twinkle is his eye indeed; dry and wry humor and a wit. I remember him for many good reasons and many good times. Once he told me in some depth stories of growing up in Cheyenne. I wish I had those at my fingertips now. I am glad that he was happy in Crested Butte with friends and community. He has been missed very much in Laramie.
Marsha Knight
Friend
September 5, 2020
Harry was always so wonderfully supportive of me at University of Wyoming. He was encouraging, he taught me how to handle things professionally when they were hard. He was kindness and light. Rest In Peace, Sweet Harry ❤
Kristen Wolfe Blanding
Friend
September 5, 2020
Harry was a dear man. He let me tour with him 2 separate seasons of SECRETS at UW. He was always kind, even when we were too immature to deserve his kindness. I’ve thought fondly of him often over the past 30 years. My deepest condolences to his family.
Clint Campbell
Friend
September 5, 2020
Harry was such a wonderful part of UW Theatre & Dance, and a very good friend. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. My very best to all of his family.
Margaret Wilson
Friend
September 5, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Harry’s passing. The first time we met was after my first audition for an extra role at UW summer theatre. I was 17 and didn’t know what I was doing, and he was so kind and encouraging, then, and ever after. Many wishes for peace, strength, and good memories to his family and friends.
Martha Slater
Student
September 5, 2020
Harry was a dear man and a snappy dresser - he was also a stand up guy. I'll miss his laugh and the twinkle in his eye each time we met. Abyssinia, Harry and Happy Trails.
Lou Anne Wright
September 5, 2020
My heart is with all his family. While in Cheyenne I work with him during some productions. He became a treasured friend an I will miss him dearly.
Jodie Wellner
Friend
September 5, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Harry’s passing. His legacy will live on through the wonderful work he left behind. Hugs to Elaine, Willis, Cody, and Katie. My thoughts are with you all.
Jeni Turgeon
Family
September 4, 2020
We will miss Harry and his wonderful smile!
Jill, Wouter, Oliver van Tiel
Friend
September 4, 2020
I am in shock. Dave and I will miss Harry so much. Harry directed Dave as Don Quixote in Man of LA Mancha and I directed Harry in Witness for the Prosecution during his time as our Managing Directorof CLTP. Harry was such a professional and a dear friend. He brought professionalism and a very high bar to everything he did. Please know we're thinking of him and you.
Mary Hall
Friend
