Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Hazel C. Golden


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel C. Golden Obituary
Hazel Charlene Golden, age 73, of Wellston, Ohio, formerly of Logan, and Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness.
Born Sept. 28, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lester and Clara Lucille (Stimmel) Cottrill.
Hazel was a former cashier for the BP in Lancaster, Ohio.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Stephen L. Golden; two sons, Rodney James Golden of Wellston, Ohio, and Steve Earl (Betsey) Golden of Lancaster, Ohio; one daughter, Melissa Diane (James) Morris of Niceville, Florida; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Janet English of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Charles and Richard Cottrill; and one sister, Shirley Reedy.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019
