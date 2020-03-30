|
Helen Dolores "Dee" Breining, age 86, of Logan, Ohio passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Feb. 27, 1934 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Stanley and Freda Frances (Guess) West.
Dee previously worked as a secretary for the State Fire Marshal's Office in Columbus, Ohio. She had also worked at the courthouse in Logan and as a substitute teacher. Dee attended Freedom Memorial Church in Logan, and was an auxiliary member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles, also in Logan. She was an avid BINGO player and loved being surrounded by her family and friends.
Dee is survived by her loving husband, James Lewis "Jim" Breining; one son, Michael Troy (Jennifer) Heine of Hartford City, Indiana; two stepsons, James L. (Heather) Breining Jr. and Brian (Susan) Breining, both of Logan; one sister, Patricia S. "Patty" Gibson of Logan; two brothers, Ralph Edward (Shelia M.) West of Logan, and C. William "Bill" (Paula E.) West of Hilliard, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles R. "Bob" Heine; and her brother, Thomas E. "Slick" West.
Due to regulations set forth by the State of Ohio for the continued health of our community at this time, a private funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home- Logan, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Iris Conrad. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery- Logan.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Dee's memory to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care- 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020