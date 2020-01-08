Home

Helen E. Webb Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Webb, age 95, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 12, 1924 in Haydenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Algernon and Cora Marie (Mohler) Bougher.
Helen was a homemaker. She was member of the Methodist faith.
Helen is survived by two nieces, Robin Barnes of Zanesville, Ohio and Amber Christy of Somerset, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Webb (2000); and two sisters, Dorothy Marie McCune and Mary Jean Hughes.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio with the Rev. David Helser officiating.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
