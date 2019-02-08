Helen Irene Higgins, 95, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center in Logan.

She was born Nov. 8, 1923 in Syracuse, Ohio, daughter of the late Delmar and Tessa Powell Ward. She was married to the late David D. Higgins, for 59 years, who preceded her in death.

She was a retired teacher for the Vinton County School system. Upon her retirement, she taught students who were wanting to achieve their GED. She also worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Vinton County. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church in Vinton County.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Carmean of Logan, and Roxie (Brian) Walton of Newark; foster daughter, Linda McManis of Logan; sons, David (Natasha) Higgins of Nelsonville, Paul Davis and Murl (Debra) Davis, both of Logan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear friend and caregiver, Susie Grey of Logan; nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, and son-in-law, Jerry Carmean.

Helen's wish was to be cremated, and no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements by the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

