Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Concord Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Bowers

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Helen L. Bowers Obituary
Helen L. Bowers, age 93, of Nelsonville, passed away March 2, 2019, at Pickering House Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was a loving and talented mother, wife and patriot, born March 9, 1925 to the late Carl and Jennie Ziner.
She built HellDiver aircraft for Curtiss Wright during WW2. She also worked as a military special clearance telephone operator for Ohio Bell. Together with her late husband Ernest, owned Aerial Agricultural Services and Bowers Aviation, located at their home base at Columbus Southwest Airport near Galloway, Ohio. She was a member of Ebenezer UM Church of Logan since 1976, and she and Ernest were very proud to be active in farming supporting The Ohio Farm Bureau with neighbors and friends in Hocking County from their home at Heritage Hills Farm.
Helen was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Frank Leibrock; nephew, Dan; and great-granddaughter, Hayley.
Survivors include sons, Gene (Donna) Bowers, and Ed (Helga) Bowers; daughter, Karen (Jerry) Ward; grandchildren, Lisa, Brandi (Jake), Mike (Julie), Jen (Eric), Matt (Kristi); great-grandchildren Brittney, Josh, Xavier, Max, Jocelyn, Cerys, Garrett, Moses, and Kai; nephew, Greg; and many special cousins.
Please visit Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday.
Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, corner of Route 665 and Hoover Road, Grove City.
Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now