Helen L. Bowers, age 93, of Nelsonville, passed away March 2, 2019, at Pickering House Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio.

She was a loving and talented mother, wife and patriot, born March 9, 1925 to the late Carl and Jennie Ziner.

She built HellDiver aircraft for Curtiss Wright during WW2. She also worked as a military special clearance telephone operator for Ohio Bell. Together with her late husband Ernest, owned Aerial Agricultural Services and Bowers Aviation, located at their home base at Columbus Southwest Airport near Galloway, Ohio. She was a member of Ebenezer UM Church of Logan since 1976, and she and Ernest were very proud to be active in farming supporting The Ohio Farm Bureau with neighbors and friends in Hocking County from their home at Heritage Hills Farm.

Helen was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Frank Leibrock; nephew, Dan; and great-granddaughter, Hayley.

Survivors include sons, Gene (Donna) Bowers, and Ed (Helga) Bowers; daughter, Karen (Jerry) Ward; grandchildren, Lisa, Brandi (Jake), Mike (Julie), Jen (Eric), Matt (Kristi); great-grandchildren Brittney, Josh, Xavier, Max, Jocelyn, Cerys, Garrett, Moses, and Kai; nephew, Greg; and many special cousins.

Please visit Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday.

Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, corner of Route 665 and Hoover Road, Grove City.

Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.