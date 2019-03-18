Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Helen Fiume
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fiume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Fiume

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. Fiume Obituary
Helen Marie Fiume, 84, of Gibisonville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Merle and Mabel Bailey Stump. She was married to the late Joseph S. Fiume, for 61 years, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Rick) Carter of Laurelville, Cindy (Tim) Chamberlain of Gibisonville, Karen (Greg) Reno of Gibisonville, and Lisa (Mark) Harper of Carroll; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Nutter of Columbus, Lavona Blankenship, Joyce (James) Frasure and Katherine (Paul) Schrader, all of Logan; special sister-in-law, Colletta Stump; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Joseph L. Fiume; brothers, James, Merle Jr. and George Stump; sister, Betty Yates.
Helen's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now