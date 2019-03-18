Helen Marie Fiume, 84, of Gibisonville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Merle and Mabel Bailey Stump. She was married to the late Joseph S. Fiume, for 61 years, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Rick) Carter of Laurelville, Cindy (Tim) Chamberlain of Gibisonville, Karen (Greg) Reno of Gibisonville, and Lisa (Mark) Harper of Carroll; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Nutter of Columbus, Lavona Blankenship, Joyce (James) Frasure and Katherine (Paul) Schrader, all of Logan; special sister-in-law, Colletta Stump; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Joseph L. Fiume; brothers, James, Merle Jr. and George Stump; sister, Betty Yates.

Helen's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are by the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019