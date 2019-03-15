|
Helen M. Oliver, 93, of Logan, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Helen was born Oct. 8, 1925 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Robert X. and Edith C. Bateman.
She was a member of the Coonville Holiness Church.
Surviving are her son, William Joseph Oliver of Logan; daughter, Donna J. (George) Hedges of Logan; seven grandchildren, Jacquelin Sue Oliver, Miranda Oliver, Wesley Oliver, George Edward Hedges Jr., Carissa Hedges, Tamara Hedges, and Eli Hedges; and brother, Herbert Bateman of Piqua, Ohio.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Harold Bateman; and sisters, Dorothy Bateman and Margaret Waugh.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019