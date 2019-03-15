Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Oliver


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen M. Oliver Obituary
Helen M. Oliver, 93, of Logan, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Helen was born Oct. 8, 1925 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Robert X. and Edith C. Bateman.
She was a member of the Coonville Holiness Church.
Surviving are her son, William Joseph Oliver of Logan; daughter, Donna J. (George) Hedges of Logan; seven grandchildren, Jacquelin Sue Oliver, Miranda Oliver, Wesley Oliver, George Edward Hedges Jr., Carissa Hedges, Tamara Hedges, and Eli Hedges; and brother, Herbert Bateman of Piqua, Ohio.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Harold Bateman; and sisters, Dorothy Bateman and Margaret Waugh.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now