Helene Mauvourneen Ellis 1945- 2020 Lifelong Wyoming resident Helene Mauvourneen (Daly) Ellis, 75, died on September 16, 2020, in Cheyenne.



Helene was born February 14, 1945, to Betty and Gerald Daly in Cody. She spent her childhood primarily in Casper with her best friends and siblings Jack and Mo. She graduated from Riverton High School and attended Casper College.



Helene married Timothy James Ellis, they had four sons, Timothy, Gerald, Stephen and Dennis, living in Casper until 1992 when she took a promotion in Cheyenne.



Helene spent 22 years serving in the US District Court for the District of Wyoming as the Jury Administrator. She was known for always giving back more to those around her than she ever received. She was active in the community, volunteering at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, for Casper Service League and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a Broncos season ticket holder and cheered for John Elway for many years. She loved children, anonymously helping strangers who were in need and caring for her children.



Later in life Helene was engaged to Gordon Armagost for 17 years, traveling the region, sight seeing and helping her sons raise her 10 grandchildren. She knew and cared about everyone she met and would check in on them often about the details she would learn about their life. Irises were her favorite flower and purple her favorite color. Whether teaching her children and grandchildren how to read and count, or how to navigate relationships or the spiritual side of life, she was always a trusted advisor to us all.



Helene is survived by her fiancé Gordon Armagost, sons, Tim Ellis (Marie) of Cheyenne, Jerry Ellis (Anna) of Phoenix, Steve Ellis (Brandi) and Dennis Ellis (Affie); her grandchildren Steven Brice (32), LaTisha Mae(29), Kyra Daly (18), Gavin Michael (16), Timothy Michael (14), Samantha Rose (11), Charlene Jae (11), Marlo Mae (12), Archer Wesley (10), Linden Iris (7); sister Maureen Daly Solomon of Fort Worth; with many treasured nieces and nephews, great grandchildren and other family members and countless friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Daly.



A private service was held at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne, with a celebration of life event in the coming months.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider a donation to CLIMB Wyoming. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 454, Cheyenne, WY 82003.



