Herbert H. McKinley, age 87, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on April 30, 2019 at his residence.

Herbert was born Sept. 30, 1931 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Charles Gilbert McKinley Sr. and Mary Katherine (Hooper) McKinley.

He was a 1949 graduate of Logan High School also called the "49ers"; retired from Smeads; and his favorite scripture verse was John 3:16.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Shelva McKinley; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and one sister.

A private burial will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.

His request was to have no funeral service, he believed in giving you flowers while you are living.

Calling hours will be observed at from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net