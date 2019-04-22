Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Herberta Chambers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herberta Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herberta L. Chambers


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herberta L. Chambers Obituary
Herberta L. Chambers, 79, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster.
She was born Feb. 19, 1940 in Athens County, daughter of the late James and Edith Lehman Taylor Sr. Herberta was the widow of the late William L. Chambers.
She retired from Goodyear in Logan.
Herberta is survived by her daughters, Debra (Michael) Cook of Logan, and Diana (Dan) Drengler of Colgate, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Taylor of Columbus; sisters, Shirley Grigsby of Logan, Marcia VanBibber of Nelsonville, and Eileen Patton of South Carolina; and her special friend, Ed Darnell of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Summer Cook; and brother, James Taylor Jr.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Elijah Williams officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now