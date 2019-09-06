|
Howard L. Sigler, 83, of Logan, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was married for 64 years to Mary Frances Glenn Sigler.
Howard was born Oct. 2, 1935 in Logan, Ohio to the late Roy and Dorothy Rarrick Sigler. He had an older brother Gene.
Howard lived in Logan all his life. While attending Logan High School he worked at Allen's Grocery. He was in Supervision at Selkirk Metalbestos for 28 years. Howard and his son Dale co-owned the former Hansel Bros. Dry cleaners and owned Dales Car Wash in Lancaster, Ohio.
Howard was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and Choir for 64 years. He also served as Trustee, Elder and was involved with the Altar Care. Howard was also a member of the Gideons International.
Howard and Mary Frances are the parents of Connie (Randy) Rau, Indianapolis, Indiana; Dale (Lynn) Sigler, Logan; Christy (Tony) Eckhart, Logan; Cindy Sigler of Lithopolis. Grandchildren are Stephanie Murray, Erica Johnson, Hannah and Tyler Sigler. Great-grandsons, Anthony and Taylor Murray.
Howard is survived by his brothers, Doug, Lee and Dana Sigler.
Preceding him in death were his brothers, Gene, Dwyght and Lon Sigler; and sisters, Patricia Verity and Mona Conkle.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 258 E. Hunter St., Logan, with the Rev. Scott Smith and Pastor Kelly Rammell officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Monday, from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Howard L. Sigler to St. Matthew Lutheran Church Building Fund, 258 E. Hunter St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019