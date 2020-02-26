|
|
Howard "Skip" Shaver passed away Dec. 9, 2019, after a 12-year courageous battle with Mesothelioma.
Skip was a retired prison guard at South Eastern Corrections Facility, where he rose to the rank of Captain. He was an avid fisherman and loved the great outdoors. He was an Air Force veteran, an Army veteran, and a graduate of Hocking College.
Skip was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Everhart) Shaver; his parents, Lucille Collins and his father, Lloyd Shaver, and Vernus and Penny Adams; brother, Clyde Shaver; sister, Mary Henry; and stepson Richard James.
Skip is survived by his sisters, Lillian Zeller, Barb (Jerry) Turner, Delores Layne, and Judy Miller; son, Mark (Julie) Shaver; stepsons, Hanley Sayre, Fred (Marsha) James, Robert (Cindy) James, and Jamie (Teresa) James; daughters, Hali (Doug) Mosack and Jennifer (Joel) Clark; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special mention to his grandson, Austin Mosack; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Shaver.
A graveside memorial service is set for March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Knollwood Cemetery, Chieftain Drive, Logan, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at the Logan Conference Center, Chieftain Drive, Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020