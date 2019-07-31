|
Hubert Green Taulbee, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2019.
Born in the log cabin home of his parents, James Thomas Taulbee and Paulina Burcham Taulbee in Jeff, Kentucky on Feb. 19, 1926. Hubert was married to Betty Britt Taulbee for 67 years, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2012.
Hubert retired from General Electric Logan Plant after 38 years. Hubert was especially proud and instrumental in the organization of the Flint Glass Workers Union #1017, and served many years as president. He was also the developer, owner and operator of Skyline Trailer Court in Logan.
He was attending Logan High School when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, joining already serving brothers, Eugene, John and James. He finished his degree while in the Navy, and was honorably discharged at the conclusion of WWII. He was stationed in Bayonne, New Jersey, serving on the USS Lejeune.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles through the years and spending time with his children, and could often be seen having breakfast or lunch with family and friends at Dee's Diner or Pearl's.
Surviving children are Paul Thomas Taulbee (Cindy), Aneda Lang (Thomas), Roxanne Bailey (Rondel), Hubie Taulbee (Diane), Mollie Taulbee, Steven Taulbee; and sister-in-law, Ramona Taulbee.
A grandfather to 15, and a great-grandfather to 22. The family is grateful to very special friends who provided him loving care, Cindy Thiesen and Lindsey Williams. Thanks also to FAIRHOPE Hospice for their loving guidance and care during the final days of our father's life.
Hubert was preceded in death by seven siblings, Eugene, Mollie, John, James, Charles, Alice and Louis; and five grandchildren, Tricia Spackey, Cody Luke Allison, David J. Cook, James Thomas Taulbee, and Honor Glory Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Clarence Thompson officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019