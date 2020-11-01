1/
Ina Triplett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ina Lou Triplett, age 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 27, 2020 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Ina was born Oct. 25, 1954 in Logan, Ohio to Elmer and Katherine Malone. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Goodyear and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
Surviving are her children, Charley (Jody) Hopkins of Logan, Ohio, Chad (Shannon) Hopkins of Lancaster, Ohio, and Heidi (Tony) Crum of Rockbridge, Ohio; many beloved grandchildren and a great-grandchild; sister Carrie Spence of Logan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Paul, Joanne, Billy, Lucy, Rick, and Ruby.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The wearing of masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice/The Pickering House at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved