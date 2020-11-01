Ina Lou Triplett, age 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 27, 2020 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Ina was born Oct. 25, 1954 in Logan, Ohio to Elmer and Katherine Malone. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Goodyear and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
Surviving are her children, Charley (Jody) Hopkins of Logan, Ohio, Chad (Shannon) Hopkins of Lancaster, Ohio, and Heidi (Tony) Crum of Rockbridge, Ohio; many beloved grandchildren and a great-grandchild; sister Carrie Spence of Logan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Paul, Joanne, Billy, Lucy, Rick, and Ruby.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The wearing of masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice/The Pickering House at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net