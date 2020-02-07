Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Ira Kline
Ira W. Kline Obituary
Ira W. Kline, 87, of Rockbridge, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Lancaster.
He was born March 6, 1932 in Hocking County, son of the late Sheldon W. and Alice S. Bainter Kline. He was the widower of the late Dolores M. Mattox Kline.
He was retired from Naumann-Hobbs Material Handling and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Kris) Kline of Rockbridge, and Jeffrey (Allie) Kline of Titusville, Florida.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
