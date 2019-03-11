Irene Grace Travis, 79, of Logan, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born July 23, 1939 in Diana, West Virginia, daughter of the late Richard Perrine and Josephine Williams Linscott. She was married to the late David E. Travis Sr., who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, David Travis Jr. and Walter Travis, both of Logan; grandchildren, Nicki (Ramey Householder) Belcher, Krista (Cody) Rollins, David E. Travis III and Jared L. Travis; great-grandchildren, Abby, Rylann, Hemi and Willow; sister, Lucy Donaldson of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by a son, Derwin Travis; daughter, Robin Belcher; brothers, Arthur Dale, Robert, Richard and Rolland Perrine.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. The Rev. Charles Fidler officiating.

Interment will be in Prospect Cemetery, Hocking County.

Friends may visit Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Irene G. Travis may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Logan Professional Firefighters, 155 E. Main St., Logan, Ohio 43138.

Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019