Ivy Lynn Williams, almost four months old, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 31, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Ivy was born May 6, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Surviving are parents, Bridge and Katelyn Vollmer Williams of Logan; grandparents, April and Matthew Hale of Logan, Shannon Vollmer of New Straitsville; Tonya Keller of Florida, Richard and Shannon Williams of Chillicothe; great-grandparents, Michael and Sue Harden of Logan, Jean Strohl of New Straitsville, David Vollmer of Logan, Charline Hanson of Zanesville, Jeanette Williams of Logan, Ken Williams of Louisiana, Jeni and Gary Hale of McArthur; great-great grandparents, Francis and Anna Hanning of New Straitsville, Joann Jones of Logan; aunts and uncles, Kayla Eppley, Shanna Vollmer, Ryan Hartberger, Ava Vollmer, Zane Harden, Jasper Hale, and Sage Dillon; several great-aunts and great-uncles.
Ivy was preceded in death by great-grandparents, John and Shirley Harden, Harold and Joy Vollmer, Paul Jones; and family friend, Sarah Denny.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Bruce Livingstone officiating.
Burial will be in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019