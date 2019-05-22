Jack Wayne Lynch, age 68, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.

Born Nov. 12, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ovie Martin "Whitey" and Wanda Geraldine (Stover) Lynch.

Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the U.S. Army after 25 years of service. Jack was a Logan High School graduate of 1969, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the AMVETS Post #1776.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kay (Smith) Lynch; stepson, Eric Jans of Portland Oregon; stepdaughter, Tina Shirk of Logan; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, George Martin (Sally) Lynch of Logan; and three sisters, Deborah Gail "Debbie" (Carolyn Lambert) McDaniel, Linda Lee (Edward ) Harris, and Judy Ann Hickman, all of Logan.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a step-granddaughter (PO1 Christine Jans).

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. Dr. Randy E. Hardman officiating.

Burial will follow at New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, where a military service will take place conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Friends may call today from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Jack may be made to the , 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15212.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary