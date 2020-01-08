|
Jacqueline Jean Stobbs Sullivan, 82, of Logan, formerly of New Straitsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
She was born Dec. 5, 1937 in New Straitsville, the daughter of the late Harry Stobbs and Ruth Forester Stobbs Schneck.
She was member of the New Straitsville United Methodist Church, and was an award-winning pie baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Kenneth) Nester; her son, Jeffrey (Karen) Sullivan; brothers, Ralph Stobbs and Gary Schneck; grandchildren, LaDonna, Amy, Margaret, Jim, Amanda and Sam; nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Roy Schneck.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.
Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020