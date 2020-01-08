Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Straitsville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
New Straitsville United Methodist Church
Jacqueline J. Stobbs Sullivan


1937 - 2020
Jacqueline J. Stobbs Sullivan Obituary
Jacqueline Jean Stobbs Sullivan, 82, of Logan, formerly of New Straitsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
She was born Dec. 5, 1937 in New Straitsville, the daughter of the late Harry Stobbs and Ruth Forester Stobbs Schneck.
She was member of the New Straitsville United Methodist Church, and was an award-winning pie baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Kenneth) Nester; her son, Jeffrey (Karen) Sullivan; brothers, Ralph Stobbs and Gary Schneck; grandchildren, LaDonna, Amy, Margaret, Jim, Amanda and Sam; nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Roy Schneck.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.
Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
