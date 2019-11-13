Home

James D. Cozad

James D. Cozad Obituary
James Darl Cozad, age 78, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Jim was born Jan. 15, 1941 in Greendale, Ohio, to Clarence R. Cozad and Tina (Starr) Cozad.
He was a U.S. Army veteran; was a lifetime member of the AMVETS; and retired after 31 years from Logan Clay.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Warren Cozad; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Kratzenberg of South Bloomingville; grandchildren, Chad Kratzenberg of Logan, and Nikki (Joe) Manuel of Racine; and sisters, Phyllis Poling of Enterprise, and Darlene (Ron) Huffer of Kingston.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy W. Cozad; and brother, Dwight Cozad.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
