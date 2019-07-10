James "Jim" Edward Frasure Sr., age 79, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Born May 22, 1940 in Logan, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Audrey Alice (Helber) Frasure Sr.

James worked as a meat cutter for 46 years, most recently at Kroger in Logan, in which he retired in 1998. He was a member and trustee of the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Logan, as well as a member of the Eagles. James was a collector and repairman of vintage and newer mowers.

James is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Ann (Stump) Frasure; two sons, James Edward (Denise) Frasure Jr. and Jeffrey Allan Frasure, both of Logan; one daughter, Julienne (Frasure) Ludwig of Logan; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Woodrow L. (Brenda) Frasure of Logan; one brother-in-law, Ron Potts of Logan; five sisters-in-law, Opal Nutter of Columbus, and Lavona Blankenship, Katherine (Paul) Schrader, Angelika Stump, and Coletta Stump, all of Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie S. Porter and Bonnie R. Potts; and brother, Charles Roberts "Sonny" Frasure Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Michael W. Sigler officiating.

Burial will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on July 11, 2019