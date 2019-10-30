Home

James Walker
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James M. Walker Obituary
James Melvin Walker, 58, of Baltimore, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born May 25, 1961 in Nelsonville, son of Ronald and Patricia Wahl Walker of Lancaster. 
Jim was a 1979 graduate of Logan High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Southeastern Ohio Correctional Facility and was an avid Buckeye fan. GO BUCKS! 
In addition to his parents, he is survived siblings, Joe (Shelly) Walker, Dan (Tish) Walker and LuAnne Walker, all of Lancaster; a daughter, Jeanelle Walker; and many nieces, nephews and friends. 
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Violet Wahl and Edgar and Mary Walker. 
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Following the visitation, Jim's wishes were to be cremated. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
