James N. Bowers, age 82, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at The Kobacker House surrounded by loving family.
He was born in Logan, Ohio on Feb. 8, 1937 to the late Washington and Florence Bowers. James married Lynda L. Virden on July 16, 1960. The two shared 58 wonderful years together.
He served as an O.S.U. usher for 43 years.
Survived by loving wife, Lynda; children, Nikolas (Megan Flanigan), Sarah (Steve) Reinhart and Joshua (Becky); and three grandchildren, Olivia, Anna and Daniel.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Louise, Ruth Ann, Betty, Washington Jr. and Richard.
In keeping with James' wishes, cremation will take place.
No services have been planned for this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 www.kidneyfund.org or The Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214 www.foundation.ohiohealth.com .
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019