James Thomas Bourne, 33 of Logan, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, after an unexpected illness.
Born March 20, 1986 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of Deneen Marie Cook of Logan, Ohio and Bernard Thomas Bourne of Logan, Ohio.
James worked as a Directional Underground Boring Operator for Stat Communications in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping and fishing.
Besides his parents, James is survived by two brothers, Jeffery Allen (Rachel) Cook of Logan, Ohio, and Jason Michael (Britney) Bourne of Logan, Ohio. James was loved by all of his nieces, Alyssa and Mady Cook, Joy Bourne, Emily and Julie Fetherolf and Jazlynn Kennedy. He loved and was loved by his girlfriend, Elizabeth (Eli) Rodriguez. James will be dearly missed by all of his coworkers and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020