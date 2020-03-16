Home

James Mohler
James W. Mohler Obituary
James "Jim" Woodrow Mohler, 79, of New Straitsville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
He was born Oct. 24, 1940 in Maxville, Ohio, son of the late David Woodrow and Josephine Ruth Wolfe Mohler. He was married to Barbara Sue Klinger Mohler, for 50 years, and she passed away in 2012.
He was a retired supervisor for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Logan, after 32 years of service, and also worked for Walmart in the Lawn and Garden Department. Member of Coonville Holiness Church in New Plymouth.
James is survived by loving daughter, Jennifer (Roger L.) Poling of Rockbridge; fiancÃ© and companion, Sharon McManaway of Logan; sister, Judy Kennedy of Junction City; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Max Kennedy; other brothers and sisters-in-law.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James Mohler to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
