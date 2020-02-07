|
Janet Lee Swoyer, 82, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 23, 1937 in Washington Court House, Ohio, daughter of the late Hugh Cline and Charlena Margaret Wilburn Walters. Janet was the widow of the late Harley J. Swoyer.
She retired from Goodyear in Logan after 33 years and attended the Goodyear friends luncheon social group.
Janet is survived by her sons, Rickey (Georgena) Ruth of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Daniel (Michelle) Ruth of Washington Court House, Christopher (Molly) Ruth of Sugar Grove, and William "Kyle" Swoyer of Lancaster; daughters, Lora (Harry "Doug") Miller of Rushville, Kimberly (Early) Ruff of Bremen, and Bridgette (Bryan) Bownes of Logan; stepchildren, Brenda, Marcy and Jeff; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Hugh (Patricia) Cline of Huston, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Candice Jean; and stepson, Harley "Jay" Swoyer.
Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Cardaras Funeral Home, Logan, with the Rev. Rick Bennington officiating.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 in Lithopolis Cemetery, Lithopolis.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020