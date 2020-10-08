1/
Janet Mouser
1937 - 2020
Janet Mouser, born May 14, 1937, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 after an extended illness at Scott's Place in Lancaster, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lawrence Mouser (2008).
Janet is survived by three children, Michael (Shelley) Mouser and Lisa Mouser both of Logan, and Laurie (Mark) Pendleton of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Brad Pendleton, Natalie Irvin, and Cameron Mouser; great grandson, James Pendleton.
Janet was a devoted homemaker and also volunteered throughout her life. Janet volunteered at Hocking Valley Community Hospital for 12 years and received the Dolly Kleinschmidt Award in 2000. She also volunteered at the Scenic Hills Senior Center as the Senior Volunteer Coordinator for many years.
Janet raised Hampshire sheep for many years and sold the lambs to 4-H children for the fair. Janet had a very large collection of music boxes that she collected over the years and treasured. She enjoyed reading and knitting. Janet loved to go clothes shopping and had to have her Vera Bradly bags.
A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
The family asks that donations may be made in her memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Arrangements made by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
