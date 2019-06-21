Janice Lynn Daubenmire-Olsen, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born June 12, 1937 in Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leonard Isaac and Hazel Valiere (Allbaugh) Dickerson.

Janice retired from Smead Manufacturing Company after 37 years of service. Janice truly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Janice is survived by two sons, Theron Lester "Jay" (Jenny) Daubenmire Jr. of Nelsonville, Ohio, and Bruce Allen (Michele) Daubenmire of Logan; two stepsons, Kent (Teri) and Alan (Brenda) Olsen, both of Florida; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and one brother, Leonard Leland Dickerson of Lancaster, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, Theron Lester Daubenmire; her second husband, "Jack" Clayton Kenneth Olsen; one grandson, Corey Daubenmire; and one sister, Karen Schrack.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Joshua Nowell Martin officiating.

Burial will follow at New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary