Janice Rosine Boals McLaughlin, age 88, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Janice was born Oct. 9, 1931 in Starr, Ohio to Wilford and Flossie (George) Boals.
Surviving is her son, Ed (Amy) Swart of Union Furnace; grandsons, Scott (Leanne) Swart, Bob (Janell) Swart, and Eric (Cassandra) Swart; granddaughter, Brianne (Robert Nixon) Swart; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and sisters, Evelyn Beckley of Albany, and Jeannie (Gene) Zimmerman of Albany.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Orville (Babe) Swart, Harold Huffines, James Sowers and John McLaughlin; brother, Maynard (Ruby) Boals; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Beckley.
Private family graveside services will be in The New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020